PD: Man shot, killed during altercation in Glendale

A man was reportedly shot and killed early Monday morning in Glendale.
Posted at 4:34 AM, Oct 25, 2021
GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Glendale.

Officers were called to the area of 47th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 1 a.m. where gunshots were reported.

An altercation had reportedly occurred between two groups of people, leading to one man being shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and have not yet been located.

Traffic in the area is restricted while officers continue to investigate.

