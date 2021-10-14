PD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Police say a man is in critical condition after being struck by a train near 59th and Myrtle avenues Wednesday night.

The man was walking from west to east on Myrtle Avenue when he was hit, according to Glendale police.

Officials say investigators from BNSF are working to determine the cause of the collision.

The company issued the following statement Wednesday night:

"At approximately 8:30 CT, a BNSF train that originated in Clovis, NM destined for Phoenix, AZ struck a person who was not at a designated crossing. The individual was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries."

Road restrictions include:

W. Myrtle Ave. being shut down both east and westbound at NW. Grand Ave.

Southeast bound Grand Ave. has two lanes restricted, but one lane is open for through traffic.

Northwest bound Grand Ave. is open, but traffic can not turn left onto W. Myrtle Ave.

