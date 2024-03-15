Watch Now
PD: 18-year-old dead after stabbing at Glendale home Friday morning

Suspect was located nearby and is in custody, police say
Glendale police say an 18-year-old man is dead after a stabbing at a home Friday morning.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 13:31:43-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say an 18-year-old man is dead after a stabbing at a home Friday morning.

Officers were first called to the home near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 8:30 a.m.

The victim was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say the person who called to report the stabbing provided a suspect description and responding officers were able to locate the suspect nearby.

The suspect was taken into custody and police say no one else is believed to be involved and there is no threat to the community at this time.

No further information has been released.

