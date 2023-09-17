Watch Now
One hurt in house fire near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road in Glendale

The home is a total loss and caused minor damage to a second adjacent home
Posted at 12:45 PM, Sep 17, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — One person is hurt after a house fire Sunday morning in Glendale.

Glendale fire officials say they were called to the home near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The blaze caused the roof of the house to partially collapse, and the building is being considered a total loss.

Firefighters say the blaze spread and caused minor damage to an adjacent home as well.

One person was taken to the hospital for what are being called "non-life-threatening burns." No one else was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It is under investigation.

