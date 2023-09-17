One hurt in house fire near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — One person is hurt after a house fire Sunday morning in Glendale.

Glendale fire officials say they were called to the home near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The blaze caused the roof of the house to partially collapse, and the building is being considered a total loss.

Firefighters say the blaze spread and caused minor damage to an adjacent home as well.

One person was taken to the hospital for what are being called "non-life-threatening burns." No one else was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It is under investigation.