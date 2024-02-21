One dead, one in custody after Glendale stabbing near 51st and Northern avenues

One person is dead after a stabbing in Glendale near 51st and Northern avenues.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Glendale police officers were called to an apartment complex in the area for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived at the scene they located a male with obvious signs of cut or stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His name hasn't been released.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives learned the incident began with two males getting into an altercation.

The other male involved was located nearby and was taken into custody.

No further information has been released. An investigation remains ongoing.