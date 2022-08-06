Watch Now
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue

Posted at 9:03 AM, Aug 06, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — One person has died after a crash on the Loop 101 in Glendale.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the fatality in a crash involving two vehicles just before 6:30 Saturday morning.

Loop 101 northbound is closed as the crash is being investigated. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Glendale Avenue.

There's no word on if anyone else was hurt, or when the Loop 101 will reopen.

