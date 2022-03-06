Watch
One dead, 3 injured after Glendale shooting near 51st Ave and Glendale

1 person is dead and three others, including a juvenile, are hurt after a shooting in Glendale near 51st and Glendale avenues.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Mar 06, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — A man is dead and three others, including a juvenile, are hurt after a shooting Saturday in Glendale.

Just after 10 p.m., police were called to the area of 51st and Glendale avenues for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they located three victims. One man was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A fourth male, who is a juvenile, was dropped off at a separate Valley hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Glendale police.

No further details have been released. An investigation remains ongoing.

