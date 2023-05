GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are asking for the public’s help identifying a child found this morning near 67th and Maryland avenues.

Police say the child was found with no shoes on around 4 a.m.

Glendale PD

The child is non-verbal and believed to be on the autism spectrum.

If you know this child or his family, please contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.