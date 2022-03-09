Nestlé to build new beverage facility in Glendale, creating 350 jobs

GLENDALE, AZ — A new multi-million-dollar beverage facility is coming to Glendale.

On Wednesday, Nestlé USA announced it is building a 630,000 square-foot factory, a $675 million investment, which is expected to be operational in 2024.

The operation will create over 350 jobs and will be located on 143.6 net acres of land in Glendale

The facility will produce high-quality creamers for Nestlé’s brand, including the Coffee mate, Coffee mate natural bliss, and Starbucks brands, with the ability to expand to additional beverages in the future.

“Nestlé selecting Arizona is great news,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Manufacturing in our state is surging and Nestlé's decision adds to this momentum, as well as bringing diversification to this fast growing sector of our economy.”

“We appreciate the partnership from state and local officials and look forward to contributing to the local economy and Glendale community for many years to come, including through the creation of over 350 jobs,” stated Daniel Jhung, President of Beverage, Nestlé USA.

The facility will include a water recycling process to reduce water usage, zero waste to landfill and fully recyclable product packaging made from food-safe recycled plastic. Also, in support of the company’s ambition for zero environmental impact in its operations by 2030, the facility will strive for 100% renewable energy by 2025.

The company is hiring for professional staff, manufacturing and production leaders, technical staff, engineers and more. Hiring will begin this summer and continue throughout 2023. To receive alerts and updates on new available positions, please sign up here.

