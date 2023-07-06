Neighbors blame fireworks for sparking brush fire in Glendale

GLENDALE — People in a Glendale neighborhood say a fire started after some recklessly set off fireworks. On Wednesday, the ash and burned brush remained and so did the concern of neighbors.

"I was mad about it. I was not happy,” said Lotus Moreno.

Glendale Fire said firefighters battled a brush fire Tuesday near 73rd and Maryland avenues, but investigators are still trying to find a cause.

Angelica Mertens is pretty sure what started it.

"We saw some flames go up and thought it was actually one of the houses. We called it in and they said they were sending people out,” said Mertens.

She and other neighbors blame fireworks.

"We were concerned because we know this area takes nothing to go up. The houses are old. The insulations are still newspaper,” said Mertens.

People who live in the neighborhood told ABC15 they felt the fire posed a real threat to their homes and property considering embers were jumping to the palm trees all the way down the street.

"We were like is it going to catch anybody else's house? Is it going to catch any more of the land? We know it is Arizona. Everything is dry,” said Mertens.

"Things like this are illegal for a reason because they can cause harm and damage. You see it happening time after time and holiday after holiday,” added Moreno.

Fire investigators say no one was hurt and no homes were burned.