GLENDALE — A motorcyclist died after a crash on the US 60 near 67th Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the motorcyclist was driving through an intersection when a truck pulling a trailer made a left-hand turn and collided with the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist died on the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the crash.

Grand Avenue [US 60] was closed in both directions from 71st Avenue to 67th Avenue due to the crash.