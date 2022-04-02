Mother of Westgate Entertainment District shooting victim speaks on shooter's guilty plea

GLENDALE — The valley was rocked the night of May 20, 2020. A shooting at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale injured three people.

The gunman who said he just wanted to gain respect pleaded guilty in the case.

The mother of one of the victim’s talked with ABC15 after the shooter entered his plea.

Nearly two years have passed since the horrific night at Westgate. Kathie Bain says she won't ever forget that Wednesday her daughter Destiny was shot.

An active shooter, on May 20, 2020, opened fire on crowds of people. Bain's daughter was among the injured.

Bain and her daughter Destiny were in the courtroom for the shooter’s plea hearing.

"It's really hard for anyone to face the shooter that's done so much damage to your child's life. It is hard to not jump that fence,” said Bain.

Armando Hernandez, Jr., seen in surveillance video from that night armed with an assault rifle, shot Destiny, her friend and one other person.

RELATED: Westgate shooting leaves 3 people injured, suspect tells police he felt "bullied"

“He pulled the gun out. He loaded it. He directed the shots. He shot the kids for no reason,” added Bain.

Nearly two years later, Hernandez was in court pleading guilty in the case. A judge accepted his plea to first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bain spoke with ABC15 after the court hearing.

"Destiny went through a lot. She's had seven surgeries. Even now, she still needs surgery. She's not going to do anymore. She is tired of the surgeries,” added Bain.

Bain says the shooter made no comment to her daughter or the family during the hearing.

"He talked directly to the judge. He did not even look at us this time compared to the last time we were there,” added Bain.

The judge set Hernandez's sentencing for July.