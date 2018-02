GLENDALE, AZ - Glendale Union High School District says extra officers will be at Apollo High School on Tuesday after an online threat was made.

A spokesperson says police and parents were made aware of the threat. Glendale Police Department officials confirm they are still investigating the validity of the threat.

The threat was reportedly directed toward Apollo High School and the Online Learning Academy nearby.

District officials say there will be an increased police presence in the area on Tuesday.

Police say they will continue working with the school district and will release more information as it becomes available.