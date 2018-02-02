Monster Jam roars into Glendale on Saturday

GLENDALE, AZ - This weekend -- Saturday night only -- is your chance to feel the rumble and see some of the toughest trucks perform their stunts, tricks and jumps.

Monster Jam Trucks are some of the largest vehicles around, weighing in at 12,000 pounds and kicking out 1,500 horsepower. One tire alone on a Monster Jam Truck weighs about 750 pounds.

Monster Jam will take over the University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday, February 3rd. Events start at 2:30 p.m. with a pit party until 5:30 p.m. when show gates open. The Monster Jam Trucks start the show at 7:00 p.m. with tickets starting at just $15, tickets to the pit party are $10.

For group ticket sales call 866-248-8740 or for individual tickets click here.

The University of Phoenix Stadium is located at 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale.