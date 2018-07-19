GLENDALE, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium will host upwards of 30,000 fans Thursday night as Manchester United Football Club and Mexico's Club America kicks off at 7 p.m.

Manchester United begins their Tour 2018 in the Valley, spending the month of July in the United States playing four games:

July 19th - Vs. Club America - Phoenix, AZ

July 22nd - Vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Santa Clara, CA

July 25th - Vs. Milan - Carson, CA

July 28th - Vs. Liverpool Ann Arbor, MI

Tickets for Thursday's game start at $30 with parking lots opening at 3:00 p.m. and gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends fans should plan ahead and allow extra travel time with large crowds heading to University of Phoenix Stadium and expect heavier traffic on Interstate 10 and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

To purchase tickets, click here.

University of Phoenix Stadium is located at 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale.