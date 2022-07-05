Man with burn injuries following early morning house fire in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A man was transported to the hospital with burn injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Glendale Tuesday morning.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage, growing to the rest of the home and the vehicle in the driveway, according to fire officials.

A homeowner went inside the home while the fire was burning and exited as fire crews arrived on scene.

The homeowner, described as a man in his 60s, had extensive charring to his fare.

Officials transported the man to a hospital with burns to his face and airway, fire officials said.

In addition to this fire, Glendale fire worked two other house fires in the same morning.