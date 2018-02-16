Man wanted in Glendale woman's death taken into custody

GLENDALE, AZ - Glendale Police say a suspect wanted after a woman's death this week has been taken into custody.

Officers were called to a hospital on Monday in response to a woman who was a victim of an aggravated assault. The victim, 44-year-old Rose Watford, died from stab wounds and other injuries shortly after police arrived.

Police determined that Watford's injuries were caused by an assault and stabbing carried out by 39-year-old William Bradfield.

The two knew each other and were seen together in Bradfield's vehicle around 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road the day prior.

Glendale officials asked the public for help locating Bradfield, who was considered armed and dangerous, on Thursday. They announced Friday morning that he had been located and taken into custody.

No further information has been released.