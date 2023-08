GLENDALE, AZ — Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say a 53-year-old man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at a park near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 4 p.m.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

According to police, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department non-emergency line at 623-930-3000.

No other details have been released.