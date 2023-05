GLENDALE, AZ — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Officials say it happened just after 7:20 p.m. near 67th and Glendale avenues.

Glendale police say the man was found with life-threatening injuries.

According to early reports, the man shot was inside his car when the alleged shooter parked next to him and fired "multiple times" before fleeing the area.

No other information was given.

The investigation remains ongoing.