Man shot by Glendale police during burglary call near 59th and Northern avenues

Posted at 11:16 AM, May 03, 2021
GLENDALE, AZ — A police-involved shooting occurred Monday morning during a burglary call in Glendale.

Glendale Police Department says officers responded to a burglary in progress near 59th and Northern avenues.

Police say a man has been taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

No officers were hurt.

Police say they are not searching for any suspects at this time.

In January, a 23-year-old man was shot by Glendale police near 59th and Northern avenues after he reportedly charged at officers with a homemade spear.

