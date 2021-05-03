Man shot by Glendale police during burglary call near 59th and Northern avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — A police-involved shooting occurred Monday morning during a burglary call in Glendale.

Glendale Police Department says officers responded to a burglary in progress near 59th and Northern avenues.

Police say a man has been taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

No officers were hurt.

Police say they are not searching for any suspects at this time.

In January, a 23-year-old man was shot by Glendale police near 59th and Northern avenues after he reportedly charged at officers with a homemade spear.