Man shot at restaurant near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Police are investigating a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Feb 24, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a man was shot at a Glendale restaurant Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 11 p.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ABC15 crews saw officers still investigating at the El Pollo Loco restaurant early Thursday morning.

Officials say they are looking for suspect(s) and are trying to figure out exactly what led to the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

