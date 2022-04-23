Watch
Man killed at Luke Air Force Base after driving through security checkpoint

Posted at 6:54 PM, Apr 22, 2022
GLENDALE — An unidentified man was killed at Luke Air Force Base after failing to follow proper entry protocols Friday afternoon, according to base officials.

Around 3:40 p.m., a man attempted to enter the base through the South Gate security checkpoint.

Luke AFB officials say the 56th Security Forces Squadron used an "automated vehicle barrier" to stop the vehicle.

Officials say the man was killed.

Although an identity has not been released, officials have confirmed that the man was not a member of the military.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

