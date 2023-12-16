Watch Now
Man injured after 'accidental discharge of a weapon' at Arrowhead Mall

Police say they are searching for the man responsible
Posted at 7:15 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 21:15:08-05

GLENDALE — A man is injured after police say there was an "accidental discharge of a weapon" at Arrowhead Mall Friday night.

Police say the man has minor injuries after being hit with shrapnel. He was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Officials say the man who accidentally fired the gun left the area before police arrived.

Police say there is no threat to the public and there was no lockdown or evacuation during this incident.

It is currently unknown how the weapon was fired.

This incident remains under investigation.

