Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsGlendale News

Actions

Man in custody after reportedly punching Glendale police officer

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Police lights
Posted at 8:01 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 22:07:14-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly punched a Glendale police officer near Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue Sunday.

The officer was working in "an off-duty capacity" when he was punched by a 35-year-old man, according to officials.

The officer suffered a secondary fall injury and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who has not been identified, is currently in custody, police say.

No other details were provided.

Stay with ABC15 as we update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV