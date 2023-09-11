Watch Now
Man in custody after pointing gun at officers, barricading inside Glendale home

Posted at 7:32 AM, Sep 11, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after barricading himself in his Glendale home and pointing a firearm at police officers.

Glendale police officials were first called to a home near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road late Sunday night to conduct a welfare check.

Police say a man answered the door and pointed a gun at officers before going back inside and barricading himself inside.

A SWAT team was called in to assist with the scene and the man was taken into custody several hours later.

No one else was believed to be in the home with him during the incident.

It’s not yet known what led to the initial call.

