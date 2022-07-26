GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say a man who was set on fire at a bus stop earlier this month has died.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on July 3 near 59th and Olive avenues.

Officials previously said someone allegedly filled a water bottle with gasoline at a nearby Circle K, poured it on a man at the bus stop, and then lit the man on fire.

Video from surveillance cameras showed the victim running into the Circle K engulfed in flames. A witness and the store clerk attempted to put out the flames by pouring water on the man.

ABC15 has chosen not to show surveillance video related to this incident due to its graphic nature.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the victim, who has since been identified as 30-year-old Blake Angerer, died from his injuries.

Luciano Simmons was arrested in connection with the crime. Simmons told investigators he purchased a small amount of gasoline for his gas-powered bicycle and identified himself in store surveillance footage.

According to court documents, Simmons denied setting the victim on fire.