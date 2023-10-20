Man dead, two detained after shooting near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and prompted a lockdown at a hospital overnight.

Officers were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday for a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who died at the scene.

Witnesses reportedly saw two people running from the scene and police searched the area.

The nearby Thunderbird Hospital was placed on lockdown during the search but the lockdown was lifted after police detained two men to be questioned.

Thunderbird Road was also shut down in the area due to the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.