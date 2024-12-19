Watch Now
Man dead, four others injured after crash near 67th and Olive avenues

Two juveniles were taken to a hospital, their conditions unknown
GLENDALE, AZ — A man is dead and four other people are hurt after a crash in Glendale Wednesday night.

Glendale police say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. near 67th and Olive avenues.

Officials say it involved two cars and a caller reported that one of the vehicles caught fire.

Police say one man died from his injuries and a woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman and two children under 15 were also taken to a hospital, though the severity of their injuries is unknown.

67th Avenue is closed in both directions between Butler Driver and Olive Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing.

