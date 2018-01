GLENDALE, AZ - Glendale police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man outside of a bar early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the bar around 2:35 a.m. near 43rd and Peoria avenues where the shooting occurred. At the scene, police located a victim with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

According to the initial investigation, police say a man was seen running from the scene.

Officers have been checking the area, but have not yet located the suspect.