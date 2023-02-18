Man dead after being dragged by ATV gator while taking down materials near State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — A man has died after he was reportedly dragged by an ATV gator while helping take materials down around State Farm Stadium.

Glendale police say they were called to the area of 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way, and when they arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers learned the man was helping take down materials around the stadium.

Police say another man working there unknowingly dragged the man with an ATV gator.

They add that the driver is cooperating with police and there were no signs of impairment.

The victim has not been identified.

It's not clear who the man was working for.

The accident is under investigation.