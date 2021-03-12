Man arrested in deadly shooting at Glendale convenience store

GLENDALE, AZ — The Glendale Police Department announced Friday that an arrest had been made in connection to the deadly shooting of a man and his brother at a convenience store in February.

On Feb. 12, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a convenience store at 67th and Glendale avenues and found two men with gunshot wounds. Tyler Helies-Milligan, 32, of Glendale, died at the scene. His brother was treated and released, police said.

Police released surveillance video that appeared to show the shooting and asked for the public's help in identifying a person of interest and vehicle.

On Friday, Glendale police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jose Reyes, who was arrested by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office days after the shooting on unrelated felony charges. He was found to be non-bondable in that case, per police, and remains in jail.

UPDATE****Detectives were able to identify 31-year-old Jose Reyes (Phoenix resident) as the shooter. Reyes was already in custody since February 19, 2021 on several other unrelated violent felony charges. Charges have been submitted for 2nd degree murder and other felonies pic.twitter.com/R6MTplb4CM — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) March 12, 2021

Reyes was subsequently charged with second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, weapons misconduct for a prohibited possessor, and felony endangerment connected to the Glendale case, police said.

Police said the suspect's truck appeared to have been spray-painted and its front grill had been removed but was found in the bed of the truck, according to the probable cause statement.

In an interview with detectives in early March, Reyes told police that he had driven the truck prior to the incident, but denied being the shooter. He also would not tell police his whereabouts on that night, police said.