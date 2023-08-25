Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Glendale one day after release from jail

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police have arrested a 45-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman one day after he was released from jail.

Officials say the incident occurred Wednesday night in the area of 43rd and Glendale avenues.

An 18-year-old woman told police she was casually talking with a man she met at the bus stop around 5:15 p.m. When she returned to the same bus stop a couple of hours later, police say he followed her home to her apartment and asked to use her bathroom.

The victim reportedly told police the suspect was "threatening and aggressive."

Police documents say that while he was inside the apartment, he refused to leave, locked the door, and sexually assaulted and choked her.

Doctors found physical injuries to the victim's body.

Police located the suspect hours later at a West Valley casino and detained him.

Evidence collected from the scene matched the suspect.

Detectives spoke with the suspect, who had been released from jail just a day prior to the incident. He reportedly admitted to engaging in sex with the victim but believed he didn’t do anything wrong.

He was booked into jail on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

Exact details of his prior charges were not immediately available, but documents say they were related to "failure to appear" and repeated offenses.

Police documents say “it is most likely” that the suspect “will re-offend.”