Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash near 51st and Glendale avenues Saturday

20-year-old Dieudonne Ushindi was arrested at his home after he left the scene of the crash
Glendale Police
Posted at 3:30 PM, Mar 11, 2024
GLENDALE, AZ — Two people are dead and a 20-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly crash in Glendale Saturday.

The crash happened near 51st and Glendale avenues just before 7:30 p.m., involving six cars.

According to police, Dieudonne Ushindi was involved in a crash near 48th and Glendale avenues and left the scene. He then continued west at a high rate of speed and rear-ended another stopped vehicle which caused a chain reaction crash with three other vehicles near 51st and Glendale avenues.

Officials say 18-year-old Tyler Hugon and 18-year-old Tess Collins both died from their injuries. The driver of another car was taken to a hospital but has been released.

Police say Ushindi left the scene on foot, his vehicle remained at the scene. He was later arrested at his home.

According to police records, Ushindi showered at his home to "try and wash off evidence of the collision".

Ushindi faces endangerment charges as well as leaving the scene of a crash nvolving death.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor.

