Man arrested after allegedly setting another man on fire at a Glendale bus stop

GLENDALE — A man has been arrested after allegedly setting another man on fire at a bus stop near 59th and Olive avenues early Sunday morning.

Luciano Simmons allegedly filled a water bottle with gasoline at a nearby Circle K, poured it on a man at the bus stop, and lit the man on fire, a witness told police.

Police say the victim, an adult male, ran into the Circle K and a witness and the store clerk attempted to put out the flames by pouring water on the man.

ABC15 has chosen not to show surveillance video related to this incident due to its graphic nature.

Responding crews say the victim was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital and remains in extremely critical condition.

Simmons told investigators he purchased a small amount of gasoline for his gas-powered bicycle and identified himself in-store surveillance footage.

According to court documents, Simmons denied setting the victim on fire.