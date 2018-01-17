Luke Air Force Base moves air show date back 1 week

GLENDALE, AZ - Luke Air Force Base officials have moved back the date for their 2018 air show by a week and say the base will host flights by the Navy's Blue Angels demonstration team.

The two-day "Luke Days" event in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale is now set for March 17-18.

Other flight demonstrations include a heritage flight featuring modern and World War II, Korean and Vietnam-era fighters and numerous other civilian and military aircraft. Static displays of F-35 and F-16 fighters assigned to the base are also planned.

The 2016 show attracted more than 425,000 spectators to the base.

Luke was long the largest F-16 base in the world and is now transitioning to the new F-35 fighter as they are added to the fleet.