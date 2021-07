GLENDALE — Officials say a winning lottery ticket, valued over half a million dollars, was sold in the Valley and is unclaimed.

The ticket was sold for Wednesday's drawing of the Triple Twist lottery and was sold at an Albertsons near 51st Avenue and Cactus Road in Glendale.

As of Friday morning, the winning ticket, valued at $647,865, is still unclaimed.

Wednesday's winning Triple Twist numbers were 8, 18, 22, 31, 35, and 37.