Hundreds of illegal fireworks confiscated from Glendale business

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale authorities confiscated hundreds of illegal fireworks from a business Thursday afternoon ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

The Glendale Fire Department says the fireworks were seized from an illegal sales operation inside a local store near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road.

A citizen alerted authorities and told them they witnessed people lined up outside the store waiting to buy the fireworks.

When police and firefighters arrived on the scene, they found hundreds of illegal fireworks with 500 grams of explosive materials in each.

Glendale Fire Department

Officials say the fireworks are all prohibited for use or sale within the City of Glendale.

The Glendale Police Department is working to determine if charges will be filed with the City Prosecutor's Office.

The amount of fireworks that were purchased before officials arrived is unknown, and fire officials urge that they not be used.

"By confiscating these illegal fireworks, the Glendale Fire Department hopes they prevented any injuries or damage that may have been sustained over the holiday weekend," The Glendale Fire Department said in a statement. "The risk of brush and structure fire is extremely high with our current weather conditions. These types of fireworks are volatile and unpredictable. Please prioritize the safety of your family, friends, and neighbors by only using legal fireworks to celebrate this Fourth of July."