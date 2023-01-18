Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsGlendale News

Actions

Horizon Elementary to remain closed after bathroom fire

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
horizon elementary bathroom fire
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 21:47:32-05

School officials have canceled classes for Wednesday after a fire at Horizon Elementary Tuesday afternoon.

School officials say the school will remain closed until further notice due to air quality in the building.

The District says a carbon dioxide testing will be performed to ensure safe air quality, when they receive clearance the school will return to normal operations.

Fire officials say a fire broke out in one of the bathrooms, filling the hallways with smoke.

The building was evacuated and no children or teachers were injured.

According to fire crews, toilet paper was set on fire and placed in the toilet.

School officials are working with local law enforcement in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get all the resources, tips, and tools you need to sort the facts from misinformation.