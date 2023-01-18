Horizon Elementary to remain closed after bathroom fire

School officials have canceled classes for Wednesday after a fire at Horizon Elementary Tuesday afternoon.

School officials say the school will remain closed until further notice due to air quality in the building.

The District says a carbon dioxide testing will be performed to ensure safe air quality, when they receive clearance the school will return to normal operations.

⚠️ LATEST HORIZON UPDATE ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/GxvzN7pZv0 — Glendale Elementary School District (@GESD40) January 18, 2023

Fire officials say a fire broke out in one of the bathrooms, filling the hallways with smoke.

The building was evacuated and no children or teachers were injured.

According to fire crews, toilet paper was set on fire and placed in the toilet.

A fire in the bathroom at Horizon Elementary school had kids lined up on the field for just over an hour this afternoon. No Injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished before it could extend to the structure. School resumed as normal and cleanup is underway. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/9y0aUqpAlM — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) January 17, 2023

School officials are working with local law enforcement in the investigation.

