Glendale woman's bathroom repeatedly flooded by sewage from upstairs unit

GLENDALE, AZ - A Glendale woman is dealing with repeated plumbing problems in her rented apartment and wants answers from management.

Rikki Martinez has watched her bathroom flood at least five times. She said it's sewage water from the unit above hers.

"Sometimes when it's coming down in the bathroom, I sometimes can't breathe or choke over the smell, but there is nothing I can do about it," Martinez said.

Martinez cannot afford to move out and break her lease at the Village Pointe apartments in Glendale. She said she alerted her landlord, and a maintenance man will make repairs, but Martinez fears it's only temporary.

"My bathroom is pouring our pee and water from the ceiling and it's flooding my floor," she explained.

According to state law, tenants are entitled to a livable place no matter what. Landlords are responsible for keeping the structure sound, and making sure all electrical, plumbing and heating systems operate safely.

Martinez doesn't feel she's getting what she was promised or what she paid for.

"I feel like she (the landlord) takes advantage of me because of my physical disability," Martinez said. "It makes me feel like she's not treating me as a person with rights."

ABC 15 reached out to the landlord but did not receive a response in time for the 10 p.m newscast.