Glendale: Woman shoots boyfriend she claims threatened to kill her

43RD AVE GLENDALE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SHOOTING
Posted at 9:44 AM, Mar 21, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — A woman is in custody after shooting her boyfriend who allegedly made threats against her.

On Monday, police were called to a home near 51st Avenue and Glendale for reports of a domestic violence situation.

The woman told authorities she called police because her boyfriend was making threats to go over and kill her.

When the man tried to force his way into her home she shot him.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken into custody. Her name and possible charges against her haven't been announced.

An investigation is ongoing.

