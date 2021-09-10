Glendale seeks to annex 36 acres for mixed-use project with commercial, residential

GLENDALE, AZ — The city of Glendale is seeking to annex another 36 acres of land next to the Loop 303 for a proposed industrial, commercial and residential development.

The site plans call for a mixed-use project on the southeast corner of Northern Avenue and Cotton Lane and could include three buildings totaling about 345,000 square feet of office, commercial and warehouse space and a single-family rental home community.

The annexation application is one of several the city has proposed to increase development near and adjacent to the Loop 303. Earlier this month, the Glendale Planning Commission recommended Bickman Industrial, a 1.3-million-square-foot warehouse and distribution space and postponed Hopewell, a massive industrial park with five buildings totaling nearly 1.6 million square feet.

On Sept. 14, the city’s interim planning manager will present the application for the new annexation in a Glendale City Council workshop. Following annexation, the city said the applicant seeks to rezone the property to a planned area development to allow for industrial, commercial and multi-family uses.

It’s unclear based on planning documents who is developing the project dubbed Sonoma Cotton.

