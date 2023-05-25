Glendale public safety improvements up for November vote

GLENDALE, AZ — Voters in Glendale will get the chance to vote on a pair of proposed bonds all about public safety.

"It gets a little congested at times, especially from 59th to 51st. It takes a little while to get there," said Irene Johnson, a Glendale resident.

Johnson says street improvements would help make her feel safer walking in downtown Glendale, an area that's always filled with a lot of traffic and people.

"Maybe they can broaden the streets a little bit," said Johnson.

That's part of the plan.

The Glendale City Council just approved a General Obligation (G.O.) bond election to take place in November. The first portion asks the community to approve an $82 million bond that would help in reducing traffic congestion, save time and enhance safety for all roadway users. It would include street widening, better lighting and signage.

The city says it's currently working to identify the trouble spots most in need of improvements.

"Traffic patterns today are different than they were 10 years ago. Do things that make sense so, people aren't sitting there waiting for a light or the traffic to clear. The flashing yellow arrows are incredibly popular, people love those," said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers.

The second portion asks for approval of a $78 million bond that would focus on public safety projects to address crime and homelessness, on top of keeping response times low by providing more resources to first responders.

"We're going to make sure that they're getting the tools they need to do their job as safely as possible, to keep them as well trained as possible," said Mayor Weiers.

Mayor Weiers says the growth in Glendale has been so dramatic, they are even considering building a new fire station farther west.

The city says if the G.O. bonds are passed, they would be paid for through secondary property tax. ABC15 was told it will not result in a tax rate increase as long as property values remain stable. Residents must register to vote by October to participate in this election.