GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are working to identify a child, who appears to be 3-4 years old, who is non-verbal.

The young boy was found around noon on Thursday near 51st Avenue and Greenway Road without any adults nearby.

Police say the child is non-verbal and may have special needs.

If you know who this child is, please contact the Glendale Police Department non-emergency line at 623-930-3000.