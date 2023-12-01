Watch Now
Glendale police take man accused of threatening rideshare driver into custody

The rideshare customer reportedly pulled out a gun after requesting a new drop-off location
Posted at 7:38 AM, Dec 01, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say a man was taken into custody early Friday morning after threatening a rideshare driver with a gun.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. when a rideshare driver picked up a customer who did not want to be dropped off at the location of the initial request.

Police say when the driver explained that he could not change drop-off locations, the customer pulled out a gun and demanded to be taken to an area near 51st Avenue and Beardsley Road.

The driver moved to that location and dropped off the customer before calling police.

Officers identified the suspect and where he was located, and learned the man also had two felony warrants.

The Glendale SWAT team served a search warrant and took the suspect into custody.

