GLENDALE, AZ - Glendale police say a juvenile has been arrested after 17-year-old was shot and killed on May 6.

Nakelyn Hills was shot multiple times near the dumpsters at a trailer park near 59th and Missouri avenues around 7 p.m. that night. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled southbound from the trailer park and was last seen on foot near 55th Avenue and Colter Street. Glendale police announced the arrest on Tuesday.

Police say they were able to make contact with Hills' family on Thursday night and received permission to release the juvenile victim's name and photo.