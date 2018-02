GLENDALE, AZ - A Glendale police officer is in the hospital Tuesday night after being involved in a crash.

The crash happened near 59th and Maryland avenues.

Police say the officer was on his way to a separate call in the area when the crash happened.

Both the officer and other driver involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.