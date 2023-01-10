Watch Now
Glendale police: Man shot while driving near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road

Glendale police are working on gathering more information.
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jan 10, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in Glendale on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road around noon.

Glendale police said the victim, only said to be a man, was driving in the area when he was shot in the stomach by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect has not been located.

Further information was not immediately available and it's not clear what led to the shooting.

