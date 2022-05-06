Watch
Glendale police investigating death along US-60 near Missouri Avenue

us 60 death investigation
Posted at 7:53 AM, May 06, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a death along US-60 in Glendale.

Police were called to the area of US-60 near Missouri Avenue around 5 a.m. Friday after reports of a possible pedestrian-involved crash.

When crews arrived, they found a woman who was dead at the scene.

Detectives are trying to determine the cause of the woman's death and if a vehicle crash was involved.

Grand Avenue is shut down in both directions due to the investigation and there is no estimated time for reopening.

