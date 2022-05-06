Glendale police investigating death along US-60 near Missouri Avenue

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a death along US-60 in Glendale.
Police were called to the area of US-60 near Missouri Avenue around 5 a.m. Friday after reports of a possible pedestrian-involved crash.
When crews arrived, they found a woman who was dead at the scene.
Detectives are trying to determine the cause of the woman's death and if a vehicle crash was involved.
Grand Avenue is shut down in both directions due to the investigation and there is no estimated time for reopening.
*CLOSURE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 6, 2022
US 60 is CLOSED in both directions due to a crash at milepost 157 in Glendale.
Eastbound is closed at Bethany Home and westbound is closed at Camelback.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic #US60 pic.twitter.com/vvTInVyqxE