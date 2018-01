GLENDALE - Glendale police say two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a home Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened near 51st and Peoria avenues around 3:30 p.m. and involved a man and a woman who were both shot.

Police have not given details on what led to the shooting, but did say that there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Police have not identified either person shot, and have not said if anyone has been arrested.