Glendale PD searching for missing 11-year-old autistic boy

Posted at 2023-10-31T14:37:52-0700
and last updated 2023-10-31 18:10:14-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy with high-functioning autism.

Glendale Police Department says Kaleb Wyble was last seen at about 12:45 p.m. near 6500 West Glendale Avenue.

He is 5'5" tall, weighs about 115 pounds, and has dirty blonde hair with pink streaks. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a Lilo & Stitch character on it, grey sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and grey and black DC shoes.

If you see him call 623-930-3000.

